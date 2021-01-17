14 held in UP for transacting money used in crime though bank accounts opened with fake documents

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested 14 people for allegedly opening bank accounts with forged documents and then transacting money used in criminal activities, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the accused used forged documents to obtain a SIM card and opened accounts online in different banks.

''Money used in criminal activities were transacted through the accounts. As many as 250 SIMs and their wrappers have been seized,'' he said.

The Lucknow unit of the ATS has arrested nine people, identified as Mohammad Faheem, Saimul Hasan, Hariom Arora, Prem Singh, Chandra Kishor, Anshul Kumar Saxena, Tarun Surya, Piyush Varshney and Prashant Gupta.

Apart from this, five people have been arrested by the Noida unit of the ATS.

''To open accounts and transfer funds, the members of the gang used pre-activated SIMs. The distributers used to activate the SIMs by using the id proof and photos given by other customers,'' Kumar said.

''Prem Singh used to take these pre-activated SIMs from retailers and distributers, and sell them to people. For this, he used to get a profit of Rs 40 per SIM. From July 2020 to January 2021, he had sold nearly 1,500 pre-activated SIMs to people in Delhi,'' the officer said.

He also informed reporters that one such SIM given by Prem Singh was used by a foreign national, who used it to open accounts in various banks, transfer money from unknown sources, and then withdraw the money using ATMs and other means.

''A look out notice is being issued against the foreign national,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)