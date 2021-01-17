MP hooch tragedy: Main accused held from Chennai

The main accused inthe January 11 Morena hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh whichkilled 24 people was arrested from Chennai on Sunday,officials said.

The home of main accused Mukesh Kirar in Chheravillage was also demolished as part of the action followingthe tragedy, they added.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora said Kirarwas held from Chennai, while Jaura Sub Divisional MagistrateNeeraj Sharma confirmed that the accused's home had beenbrought down.

Morena BJP MP and Union Agriculture Minister NarendraSingh Tomar visited the houses of the victims on Sunday.

The January 11 incident, in which some residents ofManpur and Pahawali villages consumed ''white coloured liquor'',has claimed 24 lives, nine of whom died immediately and therest in hospitals later.

A three-member team under ACS Rajora, and comprisingAdditional Director General of Police (CID) A Sai Manohar andDeputy Inspector General Mithilesh Shukla, was constituted toprobe the incident.

Following the tragedy, the state government removedthe district collector, the superintendent of police as wellas the entire staff of Bagchini police station for negligencein duty, while a sub-divisional officer of police was placedunder suspension.

A case was registered against seven persons forculpable homicide not amounting to murder under IPC and ExciseAct provisions, and a reward of Rs 10,000 each was declaredfor their arrests.

