Rajasthan: Retd HC judge appointed chairman of state consumer panel

Rajasthan: Retd HC judge appointed chairman of state consumer panelPTI | Jiddah | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:44 IST
The Rajasthan government has appointed retired High Court judge Banwari Lal Sharma as the chairman of the state Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
The state government issued a notification in this regard.
Naveen Jain, secretary of consumer affairs department, said that Sharma's appointment to the post, which was lying vacant, has been made for a period of four years or till he completes the age of 65 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Banwari Lal
- High Court
- Rajasthan
- Sharma
- consumer affairs department
ALSO READ
All but one of 25 high courts now have regular chief justice
Justice S Muralidhar takes oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court
High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on plea by Reliance Jio Infocomm over prevention of property damage Act
Sanjib Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court
High court issues notices to Centre, Uttarakhand govt on denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve