Rajasthan: Retd HC judge appointed chairman of state consumer panel

The Rajasthan government has appointed retired High Court judge Banwari Lal Sharma as the chairman of the state Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The state government issued a notification in this regard.

Naveen Jain, secretary of consumer affairs department, said that Sharma's appointment to the post, which was lying vacant, has been made for a period of four years or till he completes the age of 65 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)