Kremlin critic Navalny's plane diverted to different Moscow airport

A plane carrying Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back to Russia from Germany was diverted to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport late on Sunday, according to the arrivals board at Vnukovo airport, where he had been due to land.

Several hundred of his supporters had gathered outside Vnukovo airport to meet him as he returned home for the first time since he was poisoned in Russia last summer.

Police detained several people and cleared a crowd out of the terminal. Supporters chanted "Russia will be free!" and "Navalny! Navalny!".

