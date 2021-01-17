Odisha woman gets daughter killed by contract killers for Rs

A 58-year-old womanwas arrested on Sunday in Odisha's Balasore district inconnection with the killing of her daughter, police said.

Sukuri Giri has allegedly hired Pramod Jena (32) andtwo others to get her daughter killed for Rs 50,000.

Jena was also arrested, Balasore Sadar sub-divisionalpolice officer Pravash Pal said.

The preliminary investigation has suggested thatShibani Nayak (36), the daughter of Giri, was involved in theillicit liquor trade because of which their relationship beganto turn sour.

As Sukuri's efforts to dissuade her daughter fromillegal liquor trade failed to yield any result, she contactedPramod to get Nayak eliminated, and a deal was finalised forRs 50,000, another police officer said.

Sukuri had given an advance of Rs 8,000 to thecontract-killer, he said.

Nayak was killed on January 12 by stones and someblunt objects and her body was recovered from under a bridgeat Nagram village, the officer said.

According to the investigation, Jena knew Nayak, whowas married but staying near her parents' place.

On January 12, Pramod took her to an isolated place onthe pretext of giving some works and killed her with stonesand some blunt objects with the help of two others.

Efforts are on to apprehend the other two persons whoare absconding, the officer said.

