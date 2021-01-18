Left Menu
Govt officials likely to hold meeting to discuss future course of COVID-19 vaccination efforts

To discuss the future course of COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the government officials likely to hold a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical industries and other stakeholders on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

To discuss the future course of COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the government officials likely to hold a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical industries and other stakeholders on Monday. According to a source, the government officials likely to hold a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical industries along with other stakeholders to discuss the subsequent course of vaccination drive in the country.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday informed that over 2.24 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 till now. 17,072 beneficiaries vaccinated in six States on the second day of the vaccination drive. "More than 2.24 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 till now. 17,072 beneficiaries vaccinated in 6 States on day 2. Three cases of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported. India vaccinates the highest number of persons on day 1 of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive; more than many other countries," Vardhan said in a tweet.

Out of two lakh healthcare beneficiaries who received the COVID-19 vaccine in the last two days, a total of 447 beneficiaries suffered adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) while three of them required hospitalisation, the Union Health Ministry informed."A total of 447 adverse events following immunisation on 16th and 17th January out of which only three required hospitalisation," said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary at the Health Ministry."One has been discharged from the Northern Railway Hospital Delhi within 24 hours. One beneficiary has been discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi. While one beneficiary is under still observation in AIIMS, Rishikesh and is fine," said Agnani. Meeting with is being held with all States/Union Territories for review of progress to identify bottlenecks and planned corrective actions, said the Ministry. (ANI)

