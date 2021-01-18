Left Menu
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:58 IST
PM to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II, Surat Metro today
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday via video conferencing. "Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat's leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 am," Prime Minister tweeted informing about the event.

As per an official release, the Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly 'Mass Rapid Transit System' to these cities Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also be present on the occasion.

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kilometres long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kilometres long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kilometres long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores. Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 Kilometres long and comprises two corridors. Corridor-1 is 21.61 Kilometres long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 Kilometres long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

