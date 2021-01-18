Left Menu
Maha: Woman elopes with paramour, husband files complaint

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 35-year-old married woman hasallegedly eloped with her paramour hailing from Kalyan inMaharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The woman, who lived with her husband and four minorchildren in Saki Naka area of neighbouring Mumbai, also tookalong her five-year-old son, an official from Kalyan talukapolice station said.

As per a police complaint filed on Sunday by herhusband, who works as a security supervisor, he and somerelatives went to Shirdi on January 7 to attend a marriage,leaving his wife, three daughters and son at home.

When the man returned home the next day, his wife andson were missing. His daughters told him that she had gone toa relative's place with the son, the official said.

The man called up the relative and later found thewoman had allegedly eloped with her paramour, a resident ofKalyan taluka here, to marry him, he said.

After failing to trace his wife and son, the man fileda police complaint in Kalyan.

The police have registered a case under Indian PenalCode Section 363 (kidnapping) and are conducting a probe intoit, the official said.

