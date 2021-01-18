Cricket-Australia set India 328 runs to win fourth test decider

India will chase 328 runs for victory in the fourth test decider in Brisbane after bowling Australia out for 294 in their second innings after tea on day four on Monday.

The series is level at 1-1. Australia need to win the series to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but holders India need only draw the match to retain it.

