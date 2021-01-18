Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Hong Kong lawmaker rejects HSBC's explanation for frozen accounts

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui has renewed his criticism of HSBC for freezing his local bank accounts even after the global bank's chief executive, Noel Quinn, wrote to him to explain the circumstances of the change.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:34 IST
Former Hong Kong lawmaker rejects HSBC's explanation for frozen accounts
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui has renewed his criticism of HSBC for freezing his local bank accounts even after the global bank's chief executive, Noel Quinn, wrote to him to explain the circumstances of the change. Hui, who fled Hong Kong late last year after facing criminal charges over pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub, disclosed some of the contents of Quinn's message in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"Has HSBC followed professional procedures of screening, asking, finding and evaluating?" Hui asked on Facebook, regarding actions he expected of the bank before freezing the accounts. "I openly hold HSBC accountable for answering these important questions."

In Quinn's letter sent last week, he had sought to explain why HSBC was unable to operate the bank and credit card accounts and said the bank was legally obliged to take action after notification from local authorities, Hui wrote. In December, the former lawmaker had said accounts held by him and his family appeared to have been frozen after he said he would seek exile in Britain to continue his pro-democratic activities.

In his Facebook post, Hui asked HSBC to explain why members of his family were also "collectively punished". Hui and HSBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Authorities in the former British colony have launched a massive crackdown on the pro-democracy opposition since Beijing imposed a contentious national security law in June. In August last year, Reuters reported that global banks were examining whether clients in Hong Kong had ties to the pro-democracy movement, in a bid to avoid becoming embroiled in security laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fitch downgrades Delhi Airport to BB with negative outlook

Fitch Ratings said on Monday it has downgraded Delhi International Airport Ltds DIALs long-term issuer default rating IDR and the ratings on its outstanding senior unsecured notes to BB from BB-plus. The outlook is negative, it added. The d...

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on January 15, 2021

Money Market Operations as on January 15, 2021 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,326.00 2.99 2.50-5.30 I. Call Money 681.40 2.75 2.50-3.40 II. Triparty Repo 2,785....

India among fastest growing mkts; will continue to invest in local content, expanding reach: Amazon Prime Video

India is among the fastest growing markets for Amazon Prime Video APV globally, and the content streaming platform is focussing its investments on bringing more content and expanding the service to a larger audience in the country, a top co...

Russian airlines' passenger traffic down 46% in 2020 -Rosaviatsiya

The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in 2020 fell 46 year on year, the aviation authority said on Monday, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Some 69.17 million passengers flew with Russian airlines, federal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021