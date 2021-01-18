Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp privacy policy change to be discussed in Parliamentary panel's meeting with FB, Twitter officials

Change in WhatsApp privacy policy will be among other issues which will be discussed in the meeting between officials of Facebook and Twitter and the Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology (IT) on January 21, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:58 IST
WhatsApp privacy policy change to be discussed in Parliamentary panel's meeting with FB, Twitter officials
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Change in WhatsApp privacy policy will be among other issues which will be discussed in the meeting between officials of Facebook and Twitter and the Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology (IT) on January 21, sources said. "Parliamentary standing committee on IT has summoned Facebook and Twitter officials on January 21, change in WhatsApp privacy policy also to be discussed," sources said.

According to Lok Sabha Secretariat notice, the agenda of the next sittings of the panel will be "Evidence of representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space." The sitting will be held from 4 pm onwards on January 21. The 31 members Parliamentary standing committee on IT is headed by Dr Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

WhatsApp recently announced that it has postponed its planned privacy update, which will give users more time to review the policy and accept the terms of the Facebook-owned messaging app. The decision to postpone the privacy update has been taken due to "misinformation causing concern" among people, the company said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT .CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 72.46 73.96 72.4 74.11EURINR 86.92 89.86 86.84 90.04GBPINR 97.78 100.9...

England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test

Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence held their nerve in a 62-run unbroken stand to guide England to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Monday on the fifth and final morning of the series-opening test.England ensured it didnt have any more hic...

Fitch downgrades Delhi Airport to BB with negative outlook

Fitch Ratings said on Monday it has downgraded Delhi International Airport Ltds DIALs long-term issuer default rating IDR and the ratings on its outstanding senior unsecured notes to BB from BB-plus. The outlook is negative, it added. The d...

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on January 15, 2021

Money Market Operations as on January 15, 2021 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,326.00 2.99 2.50-5.30 I. Call Money 681.40 2.75 2.50-3.40 II. Triparty Repo 2,785....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021