Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday busted a baby trafficking gang and arrested a total of nine people, including seven woman who were connected with the racket.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:31 IST
Newborn baby trafficking racket busted in Mumbai, 9 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday busted a baby trafficking gang and arrested a total of nine people, including seven woman who were connected with the racket. The newborn babies were being sold between Rs 60,000 to Rs 3 lakh, a crime branch officer told media.

All the arrested were produced before court, which sent all of them into custody till January 21. All the accused have been arrested from Mumbai.

One woman doctor who ran a private clinic has also been arrested in this connection.

