Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: 8 Naxals surrender, cops credit Lon Varratu campaign

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:24 IST
C'garh: 8 Naxals surrender, cops credit Lon Varratu campaign
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eight Naxals surrendered inChhattisgarh's Dantewada on Monday, with district policeofficials claiming that its 'Lon Varratu' campaign asking theMaoist ultras to return to the mainstream was showing results.

With this, 248 Naxals, including 67 with bounties ontheir heads, have so far laid down arms in the district sincethe campaign, which means ''return to your home/village'' in thelocal Gondi dialect, started in June last year, an officialsaid.

The eight ultras, including a woman, have said theysurrendered due to their disappointment with the hollow Maoistideology, and because they were encouraged by their formercolleagues who laid down arms as part of the Lon Varratuappeal, informed Dantewada Superintendent of Police AbhishekPallava said.

''Of the eight, Suresh Oyami (20) was active as amember of platoon number 13 under Bhairamgarh area committeeof the Maoist and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on hishead.

''Three others, Jogi Madvi (19), member of Pedaras LOS(local organisation squad), Pradip alias Pandru Kovasi (20),Mirtoor LOS member and Sule Kawasi (35), militia platoondeputy commander, were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each,'' hesaid.

The rest four were part of the outlawed outfit's lowerhierarchy, he added.

''All of them were involved in attacks on police teams,planting explosives, damaging government property, includingrailway tracks, and civilian killings in Dantewada and Bijapurdistricts,'' he said.

They were given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 eachand will get further help as per the government's surrenderand rehabilitation policy, he added.

The Lon Varratu campaign has seen banners and postersput up in native of villages of some 1,600 Naxals asking themto forsake violence and return to the mainstream.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Shardul's all-round performance has kept Test series alive, says Tendulkar

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar on Monday heaped praise on Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur after the duo combined to pick nine wickets while bundling out Australia for 294. Shardul took four while Siraj picked his maiden five...

Speculators' net long position on sterling jumps to 10-month high

The pound started the week down against the dollar and euro on Monday but analysts remained upbeat about the British currencys prospects and futures data showed the biggest net long position since March 2020. Global markets started the week...

Russia says case of Kremlin critic Navalny case has gained 'artificial' resonance in the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Kremlin had artificially gained resonance outside Russia and in the West which has imposed sanctions on Moscow over his poisoning.Police detained Navaln...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russia's rouble leads EMEA FX losses on weak oil, political woes

Russias rouble led losses in emerging-market currencies on Monday as oil prices plummeted, while most stocks fell further from record highs as a spike in global coronavirus cases curbed appetite for risk-driven assets. The rouble sank about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021