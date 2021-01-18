Maha: BJP women's wing seeks resignation of Dhananjay Munde

The women's wing of BJP'sMaharashtra unit on Monday staged a protest outside the officeof Aurangabad district collector and demanded resignation ofstate minister Dhananjay Munde, who has been accused of rapeby a Mumbai-based woman.

The protesters said it was unfortunate that thepresent Maha Vikas Aghadi government (comprising the ShivSena, NCP and Congress) had not provided justice to the woman.

Munde (45), who is the NCP MLA and state's socialjustice minister, has denied the charges against him andtermed them as a blackmail attempt.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar last week said the party willcontemplate action against the MLA only after the truth comesout in a police probe into the matter.

