Russia says case of Kremlin critic Navalny case has gained 'artificial' resonance in the West

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:56 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Kremlin had artificially gained resonance outside Russia and in the West which has imposed sanctions on Moscow over his poisoning.

Police detained Navalny, 44, on his arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

