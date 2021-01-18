Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others

Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep othersReuters | Oslo | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:57 IST
Norway's government will ease some restrictions designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus after extra measures imposed for the past two weeks seem to have had the desired effect, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.
"We still have control over the spread of infections, but the situation can change quickly," Solberg told parliament.
