Abducted girl from Madhya Pradesh rescued

Abducted girl from Madhya Pradesh rescuedPTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:39 IST
A teenage girl, reportedlyabducted from Madhya Pradesh, was traced in nearby Tirupur andhanded over to a police team from that State, police said onMonday.
According to police, the 17-year-old girl fromBatkakhapa in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh wasbrought to Tirupur a few days ago by a man identified asBijesh on promise of marrying her.
Based on a complaint, Madhya Pradesh policeinvestigated and learnt that the girl was in the hosiery townof Tirupur and a special team reached there and alerted thelocal police.
Police found that the girl was staying with Bijesh inKumar Nagar.
Both were handed over to Madhya Pradesh police, whoregistered a kidnapping case against the man, working in agarment unit, they said.
