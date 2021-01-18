Abducted girl from Madhya Pradesh rescued

A teenage girl, reportedlyabducted from Madhya Pradesh, was traced in nearby Tirupur andhanded over to a police team from that State, police said onMonday.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl fromBatkakhapa in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh wasbrought to Tirupur a few days ago by a man identified asBijesh on promise of marrying her.

Based on a complaint, Madhya Pradesh policeinvestigated and learnt that the girl was in the hosiery townof Tirupur and a special team reached there and alerted thelocal police.

Police found that the girl was staying with Bijesh inKumar Nagar.

Both were handed over to Madhya Pradesh police, whoregistered a kidnapping case against the man, working in agarment unit, they said.PTI NVM BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

