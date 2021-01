Russian state prosecutors ask court to jail Navalny for 30 days - Navalny ally

Russian state prosecutors on Monday asked a court to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days, Ivan Zhdanov, a Navlany ally wrote on Twitter.

Western nations have urged Russia to immediately free Navalny, who was detained late on Sunday at a Moscow airport after flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

