Maha: 2 steal cheques from ATM kiosk drop box in Thane

Two unidentified people stolecheques from a drop box inside a bank ATM in Thane city,police said on Monday.

As per the CCTV footage from the vicinity, the two menentered the ATM in Makhmali Talao area at midnight on Sunday,broke open the cheque drop box and carried out the theft, aNaupada police station official said.

Efforts were on to nab the culprits, he added.

