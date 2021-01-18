Maha minister's kin sent to judicial custody in drugs case

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:13 IST
A local court on Monday remandedSameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik,to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drugs case inwhich he was arrested by the NCB last week.

Khan was sent to 14 days judicial custody by amagistrates court after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)said it does not need his further custody.

His lawyer said they would file a bail plea this week.

Khan was arrested on January 13 and remanded to NCBcustody till Monday (January 18) by a city court.

His name surfaced in the case after the central agencyfound an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between Khanand another accused arrested earlier by the NCB.

The case also involves British national Karan Sajnaniand Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous MuchhadPaanwala shop in the city.

The NCB has claimed that Sajnani, who has beenarrested, had imported marijuana (ganja).

When the agency learnt about it and raided his housein suburban Bandra, it allegedly recovered around 200kilograms of the contraband, its officials said earlier.

According to the NCB, Sajnani had been mixing tobaccowith marijuana and selling it as a herbal product.

