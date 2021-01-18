Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan urges South Korea to drop wartime compensation demands

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:15 IST
Japan urges South Korea to drop wartime compensation demands

Japan's foreign minister accused South Korea on Monday of worsening already strained ties by making “illegal” demands for compensation for the sexual abuse of Korean women and use of forced labourers during World War II.

Toshimitsu Motegi, in a diplomatic policy speech in parliament, said a recent South Korean court ruling ordering Japan to compensate 12 South Korean women who were sexually abused in Japanese military brothels during the war was ''an abnormal development absolutely unthinkable under international law and bilateral relations.” “We strongly urge South Korea to correct the violation of international law as soon as possible” and restore healthy relations, Motegi said.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled on Jan. 8 that the Japanese government must give 100 million won (USD 91,360) to each of 12 elderly women who filed lawsuits in 2013 over their wartime suffering as “comfort women.” They were among tens of thousands of women across Japanese-occupied Asia and the Pacific who were sent to front-line Japanese army brothels.

The ruling worsened tensions between the two countries, whose relations had already plunged to the lowest level in decades over earlier South Korean rulings on Japan's actions during its 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Japanese companies to provide reparations to some South Koreans who were forced to work in their factories during the war.

The dispute over forced labour escalated into a trade dispute and prompted South Korea to threaten to scrap a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, a key component of their regional defense cooperation with the United States.

Japan has protested the court rulings, saying all wartime compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations in which Japan provided $500 million in economic assistance.

Motegi called South Korea “an important neighbour” and said its cooperation with Japan and the United States was “indispensable for regional security,'' including the response to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Japan, under a 1995 semi-governmental Asian Women's Fund, offered payments and apology letters to certified victims of its wartime sexual abuse from five countries, settling disputes with all but South Korea.

In 2015, the then governments of South Korea and Japan reached what was supposed to be a final and irreversible deal to settle the issue with a new fund set up by the Japanese government, but the current South Korean administration of President Moon Jae-in dissolved it, saying the deal was reached without proper consultation with the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson criticised over lack of COVID welfare commitment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces widespread criticism on Monday over his refusal to commit to renewing a temporary benefit increase brought in last year to help those on low incomes through the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson has order...

Telugu film producer Doraswami Raju dies at 74

Noted Telugu film producerV Doraswamy Raju died at a super-speciality hospital here onMonday following a cardiac arrest.Raju, 74, was admitted on January 16 with healthissues and the end came at 8.20 AM, hospital sources said.Raju, also a f...

Maharashtra reports 1,924 new COVID-19 cases to take tally to 19,92,683; toll up to 50,473 as 35 more patients die: Official.

Maharashtra reports 1,924 new COVID-19 cases to take tally to 19,92,683 toll up to 50,473 as 35 more patients die Official....

Brazil speakership candidate vows to be fiscal conservative in pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaros candidate to become the next speaker of the lower chamber of Brazils Congress favors helping the neediest Brazilians hit by the coronavirus pandemic but vows to keep the countrys budget deficit under control.In wri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021