2 JeM operatives arrested in J-K while carrying arms dropped by Pak-based handlers using drones

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:52 IST
Two Kashmir-based operatives of the terror outfit JeM were arrested on Monday along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition that were dropped by terrorist handlers from across the border using drones, a senior police officer said on Monday.

They had travelled from Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur in Samba and collected the arms and ammunition dropped with the help of drones, Inspector General of Police-Jammu Mukesh Singh said.

The duo were arrested along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in a joint operation by the Ramban district police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu when they were heading towards Kashmir along with the weapons.

The terror operatives were identified as Umar Ahmad Malik and Suhail Ahmad Maik -- both residents of Semthan village of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

The recovered weapons include two AK assault rifles with nine magazines and 269 bullets, a pistol with two magazines, and 16 hand grenades, he said.

''Initial investigation reveals that the two terror operatives, working under a terror plot hatched by Kashmir-based terrorists and their Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) handler Aqib alias Alfa from Budgam, clandestinely travelled from Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur (Samba) and received arms and ammunition dropped with the help of drones,'' Singh said.

Further investigation into the terror module is going on, he said.

