Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teenager arrested for torturing 9-year-old boy

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:32 IST
Teenager arrested for torturing 9-year-old boy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A teenager was arrested here onMonday for allegedly torturing a nine-year-old boy at thechild's home at nearby Chambakkara, resulting in severe burninjuries and requiring hospitalisation, police said.

Prince (19) was arrested on the basis of the boy'sstatement, they said.

The youth, staying in the same house and reportedly in arelationship with the boy's aunt, placed an iron box under theknees and feet of the child.

He was shifted to a hospital on Monday after policerushed to the house on receiving a tip off.

The boy was allegedly tortured when his mother and auntwere away from home.

His father, who had suffered a spinal injury following afall, is bedridden, police said.

The youth has been booked under IPC sections 324(voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342(Punishment for wrongful confinement) and Juvenile Justice ActSection 75 (Punishment for cruelty to Child).

Police said a probe has been launched into the incidentand they were also examining whether the boy's aunt was aminor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lampard struggling to get best out of Werner at Chelsea

Timo Werner was the headline signing in Chelseas 300 million offseason spending spree, a player whose pace and composure in front of goal would supposedly help transform the team into a Premier League title contender.So how has it got to th...

South African cricketers pleased with security in Pakistan

South African cricketers have set aside pre-tour security concerns and want to focus on their first test series in Pakistan in 14 years.South Africa is the first of the top five cricketing nations to tour Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist a...

Team ‘Tandav’ issues apology as ban chorus grows louder, UP Police files FIR

Faced with an FIR, the fear of arrest and loud calls for a boycott for its alleged depiction of Hindu deities, the cast and crew of Amazon Prime Videos starry political saga Tandav on Monday issued an unconditional apology if their fictiona...

3,81,305 beneficiaries received COVID vaccine, 580 adverse events reported: Health ministry

A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported in the country till now, the Union health ministry said on Monday.Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021