Maha: 829 birds found dead, samples sent for avian flu tests

The number of bird deaths inMaharashtra since January 8 rose to 6,816 after a rise of 829on Monday, a state animal husbandry department official said.

Monday's deaths include 699 poultry birds, and samplesare being sent to the National Institute of High SecurityAnimal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section,Pune for avian influenza testing, he added.

The official said 20,000 birds have been culled and600 eggs destroyed as per protocols laid down to contain thespread of the pathogen.

