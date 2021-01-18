2 youth held for killing rickshaw puller in east Delhi

Two youth were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 55-year-old rickshaw puller in an attempt to steal his vehicle and Rs 60 from his wallet in east Delhi, police said. The accused have been identified as Dilip Haldar (20), a resident of Extension Ashok Nagar, and Chhotan Singh (24), a resident of New Ashok Nagar, they said. On Friday, police received information regarding an unidentified body of a man in the bushes near Dashmesh Public School, Vasundhara Enclave. The man's throat was slit by a sharp weapon and the head was hit with a stone, a senior police officer said. On Saturday, the deceased was identified as Jiban Mazumdar, who was a rickshaw puller. His rickshaw was also missing, the officer said. ''During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and located the robbed rickshaw. Later, police apprehended Singh. On his instance, Haldar was also nabbed,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said. Interrogation revealed that the deceased was known to Singh. On Thursday, they invited Mazumdar for a party and took him to a ground near Dashmesh Public School, Yadav said. The accused killed him with the intention to rob money and rickshaw. One knife, rickshaw and victim’s wallet were recovered from his possession, they added.

