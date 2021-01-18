Maha cabinet will discuss Arnab's purported chats: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government isgathering information about the leaked social media chatsbetween Arnab Goswami and BARC ex-CEO Partho Dasgupta in whichhighly sensitive things like Balakot airstrike and Pulwamaattack were mentioned, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said,adding the issue will be discussed by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The purported chats widely reported in media mentionedthat Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, was privy tothe Balakot air strikes.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday night, Deshmukhsaid how Goswami came to know about such sensitive informationis a big question.

''We are gathering information about the leaked chatsbetween Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta. Some highlysensitive things including the Balakot airstrike and thePulwama attack have been mentioned in the chats. How Arnabcame to know about such sensitive information is a bigquestion,'' Deshmukh said.

He said the state Cabinet is scheduled to meet onTuesday in Mumbai.

''After the meeting, a decision about this issue willbe taken,'' Deshmukh said.

Earlier in the day, the Sharad Pawar-led NationalistCongress Party (NCP) asked the government to set up a JointParliamentary Committee to probe the purported chats betweenGoswami and Dasgupta.

Dasgupta, who was arrested in the fake TelevisionRating Point (TRP) case, is now in the ICU of state-run JJhospital in central Mumbai.

A diabetic, he was rushed to the hospital from theTaloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday after hisblood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.

The Mumbai police had earlier told the court thatGoswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta with lakhs of rupees toramp up Republic TV's viewership.

Meanwhile, the home minister attended a review meetingof the police department organised at the Maharashtra PoliceAcademy (MPA) here.

On the occasion, Deshmukh lauded the facilitiesavailable at the MPA and expressed satisfaction about the lowcrime rate in Nashik.

Deshmukh hailed the successful initiative of PratapDighavkar, Special IG, Nashik Range, to give back the money offarmers duped by unscrupulous traders.

''We will try to implement this measure at the statelevel,'' the home minister said.

