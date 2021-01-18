Left Menu
13-year-old 'sold' twice for marriage; five arrested

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:20 IST
A 13 year-old-girl from Bihar was allegedly ''sold'' twice for marriage within 17 days, following which police have arrested five people on charges of human trafficking, including her mother.

The arrested also include the two men who allegedly paid Rs one lakh and Rs 1.21 lakh, while three others are yet to be nabbed.

The incident came to light after the girl was found abandoned on the roadside in Chipabarode police station area last Tuesday and was produced before Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Baran, Vijay Swarnkar said.

On the receipt of a report by the CWC the next day, the police lodged a case under various sections of the IPC against eight persons and initiated investigations, he said.

The minor victim in her statements to the CWC alleged that she was forcibly 'married' to Banwari (27) of Chipabarode area ''for Rs. 1 lakh'' on December 7 last year.

When she refused to live with him, her mother and maternal aunt and uncle with the help of her three others ''married'' her to Mukesh of the same area for Rs. 1.21 lakh on December 24. She, however, managed to escape from captivity, he said.

The monetary transactions are being verified, the ASP added. Taking action in the matter, the police on Monday arrested Banwari, Mukesh, two persons, identified as Geeta Singh and Trilok, and the minor victim's mother while the other accused in the matter are yet to be nabbed, he said.

The minor victim, during counselling with CWC members, revealed that she was a ninth class student in Bihar and was in a relationship with a boy of her village. This had annoyed her mother who decided to get her married, CWC chairperson Om Prakesh Mehta said. The CWC chairman alleged that the police had attempted to save the accused.

The minor victim has been ordered to be sent to a shelter home in Baran, he added. PTI CORR RT

