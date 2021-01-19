Activist held in drugs case

A 49-year-old anti-drugs activistwas arrested on Monday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of theMumbai Police in connection with a drugs case, an officialsaid.

The name of the activist, identified as Asif Sardar,had cropped up as a supplier during interrogation of one AyyazYakub Mandiwala (46) who was arrested from Pydhoni in southMumbai for allegedly possessing 150 grams of MD worthRs 15 lakh, he said.

Sardar was placed under arrest after questioning andbooked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

