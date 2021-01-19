Left Menu
UP: Kin of slain stone trader allege their security cover withdrawn

PTI | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 19-01-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 00:25 IST
The family members of slain stone trader Indrakant Tripathi on Monday alleged that the security cover provided for them was withdrawn and they had a threat to their life since the former Mahoba district police chief is still absconding in the case.

''A head constable and three constables deployed for security of the family was on Monday withdrawn without any information. We have informed this to senior police officers,'' Indrakant's brother Ravikant Tripathi said.

He said former Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar is still absconding and their family members have a threat to their life.

A police officer, though, claimed that Ravikant continues to have an armed security man and his wife was also given licence for a rifle.

On the police complaint lodged by Ravikant, a case has been registered against former SP Patidar, former SHO of Kabrai police station Devendra Shukla, Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt under various sections of the IPC including attempt to murder (307) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ravikant Tripathi had alleged that the suspended SP had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from his brother and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment.

''My brother uploaded a video on social media on September 7 and 8... after a few hours on Tuesday (September 8), he was found with a bullet injury,'' he had said.

On September 9, Patidar, the then Mahoba SP, was suspended with immediate effect by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges and a lookout notice has also been issued against him.

The CM had also ordered a vigilance probe into the properties of Patidar.

Ballast transporters had accused the SP of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of material.

