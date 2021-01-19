ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.44 cr in red sanders smuggling case

Left Menu
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1.44 crores belonging to the proprietor of Eurro Export, Jaipur, and other accused in the red sanders smuggling case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1.44 crores belonging to the proprietor of Eurro Export, Jaipur, and other accused in the red sanders smuggling case. According to the agency, the attached assets consist of 3 immovable properties in the form of office premise situated in Jaipur and Delhi and a flat at Mohali. Further, cash amounting to Rs 4.2 lakhs recovered and seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from other co-accused Yodying, permanent resident of Thailand has also been attached.

Investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was initiated by the ED on the basis of Prosecution complaint filed by DRI against Anil Gadodia, Rameshwar Sharma, proprietor of Eurro Export, Jaipur and others before the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offences), Jaipur for offences under various section of the Customs Act, 1962. The DRI had recovered and seized four of such containers from the Mundra Port which were to be exported to Hong Kong in the guise of marble slabs wherein 14.25 metric ton of red sander woods were found stuffed and concealed with around 94 metric ton of marble slabs, said ED officials.Investigation under PMLA revealed that Rameshwar Sharma of Jaipur exported/attempted to export the red sanders supplied by Gadodia of Delhi in connivance with other co-accused persons. For the said criminal act, Rs 1 crore and Rs 40 lakh were illegally received by Gadodia and Sharma respectively.

Identified properties having value of the said proceeds of crime located at Jaipur, Delhi and Mohali have been provisionally attached under the PMLA. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

