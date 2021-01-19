SC Bar Association urges Law Minister to extend the COVID-19 vaccination program to judges, lawyers, judicial staff

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday wrote a letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asked him to extend the COVID-19 vaccination drive to judges, lawyers, and judicial staff. The SCBA also requested Prasad to include the judges, lawyers and judicial staff and members of the legal fraternity in the category of frontline workers.

At present, the vaccination programme against COVID-19 is confined to the frontline workers and will extend to others in a phased manner. A total of 3,81,305 people have been vaccinated in the last three days through 7,704 sessions, according to Union Health Ministry's data.

On Thursday the SCBA president and senior lawyer Dushyant Dave resigned from his post with immediate effect and said that he had forfeited his right to continue as a leader of the SCBA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)