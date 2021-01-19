Ohio police officer killed in armed standoff with man

Left Menu
19-01-2021
An Ohio police officer was shot and killed after an hourslong armed standoff that resulted in gunfire Monday, police said.

Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, 24, died after the shooting that sent both him and the suspect to the hospital, Police Chief George Kral said at a Monday night news conference.

Negotiators had tried for hours to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

Stalker leaves behind a fiancée and a child. He had joined the police department in July 2018.

“Very sad day for the city of Toledo and specifically the Toledo police department,” Kral said. ''He was an amazing police officer.” The suspect's condition wasn't disclosed.

Kral said the standoff started at about 4 pm when officers noticed a man with warrants out for his arrest in connection to cathedral vandalism smoking outside a home in a residential neighbourhood.

Officers approached the man, who fled brandishing a firearm and entered a nearby home. Police set up a barrier around the home and a SWAT team was called in, Kral said.

After hours of unsuccessful negotiation, police used tear gas to force him out. He then exited holding two guns, firing. Police shot back, striking the subject. One of the suspect's shots hit Stalker, Kral said.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said his city's department “has had to endure too many dark and terrible days in the last six months,'' with the July on-duty killing of 26-year-old Officer Anthony Dia and the unexpected death of an officer just a few weeks ago.

“This has been a very difficult time,” Kapszukiewicz said. “It is a very difficult day for the city.'' Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

Police said they would provide an update on the standoff Wednesday.(AP) RUPRUP

