Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide

A 35-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Khatauli village here, police said on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Tiwari allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his house on Monday, SHO, Lalauli, Sandeep Tiwari, said.

According to the farmer's family, Kuldeep had taken a loan of Rs. 70,000 from a bank and had also bought fertilizer by taking money on loan on Sunday, the SHO said.

The family has told police that the deceased was facing financial problems and took the extreme step over it, the SHO said, adding revenue department officials have been informed.PTI COR SAB DVDV

