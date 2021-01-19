Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian policeman detained over data leak about alleged Navalny poisoners - RBC

Russia has opened a criminal case against a police officer accused of leaking data that could have helped identify the alleged poisoners of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RBC business daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:35 IST
Russian policeman detained over data leak about alleged Navalny poisoners - RBC

Russia has opened a criminal case against a police officer accused of leaking data that could have helped identify the alleged poisoners of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RBC business daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The officer could face up to 10 years in jail if found guilty of abuse of power. He was detained last month and is currently under house arrest, a court in the city of Samara told RBC.

Authorities accuse the officer of leaking confidential information from a database containing information about people's travel across the country to a third party, RBC reported, citing a source close to the investigation. The information leaked, according to RBC, is thought to relate to flights taken by agents from the FSB security service with specialised knowledge on chemical weapons identified in an investigation as having secretly followed Navalny for several years.

Investigative website Bellingcat and Russian media outlet The Insider published the investigation last month in cooperation with Der Spiegel and CNN. "Investigators are not looking for or imprisoning Navalny's poisoners, but those who disclosed their data," Georgy Alburov, an ally of Navalny, wrote on Twitter.

Navalny was airlifted for medical treatment to Germany after his poisoning in Siberia in August, only to be detained at the airport upon his return to Russia on Sunday and taken into pre-trial detention for 30 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India won key moments, Australia slipped: Paine

India grabbed the key moments while Australia slipped when it needed to move ahead, skipper Tim Paine said while assessing the outcome of the fourth Test and also expressed his desire to continue in the leadership role until he settles some...

Gazprom bond prospectus carries risk warning over Nord Stream 2

Russian gas producer Gazprom has acknowledged in a Eurobond prospectus seen by Reuters on Tuesday that there are risks that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project may be suspended or scrapped amid political pressure. The undersea Russia-to-...

COVID-19 pandemic increasing disparities, social fragmentation; threatening economy, geopolitical stability: WEF study

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only claimed millions of lives, it is also increasing disparities and social fragmentation, while it will threaten the economy in the next 3-5 years and will weaken geopolitical stability over the next 5-10 yea...

Numeric expands product portfolio to augment its growth in 3 phase UPS

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, January 19 ANINewsVoir Numeric, the leading UPS manufacturer and power quality solution provider in India, today announced the launch of the award winning 3 Phase modular UPS, Keor MOD. The product is designed to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021