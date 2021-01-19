Maha: Driver held for dragging biker for 100 metres on bus

A 21-year-old bus driver wasarrested on Tuesday for allegedly dragging a food deliveryman, who was holding on to a window of the vehicle inMaharashtra's Thane city, police said.

The incident took place late on Sunday night when arashly-driven mini bus of a school dashed a motorcyclebelonging to food delivery agent Sashikant Behra (30) nearKasarvadavali Naka, an official said.

When the victim got down and went to speak to the busdriver, the latter dragged him for around 100 metres, as heheld on to a window of the vehicle, the official said.

The victim, who was severely injured in the incident,was taken to a private hospital for treatment, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and MotorVehicles Act has been registered against bus driver MansoorAli, assistant police inspector Ravindra Fad of Kasarvadavalipolice station said.

