Shah asks Delhi Police to set 5 targets for each police station for improved performance by 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:44 IST
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to set five targets for each police station for its improvement and better performance by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of independence.

At an event organised at the Delhi Police headquarters here, he praised the role of the Delhi Police during the coronavirus pandemic and said the force has been providing exemplary services to people of the national capital.

Shah also said that the police force tackled the northeast Delhi riots last year and brought back peace to the city.

''Be it tackling the northeast Delhi violence, or the lockdown announced after the outbreak of coronavirus, or the unlocking process, or the movement of migrant workers, the Delhi Police has provided exemplary services to the people,'' he said.

The home minister also honoured some police personnel for their performance and paid tributes to those who lost their lives while discharging duties during the pandemic.

He chaired a meeting with senior police officers to review security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations.

The meeting comes a day after the Supreme Court asked the force to decide on the entry of farmers protesting against the central farm laws, in the national capital on January 26.

The protesting farm unions have announced their tractor rally on the Outer Ring Road on the Republic Day.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Shah recalled several challenges faced by the city police force..

''To tackle challenges, we will have to first understand them and bring changes in the way we function accordingly," he said.

The Union minister said each police station of the Delhi Police should set five targets for its improvement and better performance by 2022, that is, when India completes 75 years of independence.

Talking about the challenges ahead, he said, ''We have several challenges in front of us since Delhi is a national capital… terrorism is a challenge, drug trafficking is a challenge, fake note business is a challenge and traffic is also a challenge.'' Shah noted that Delhi Police has a very large area of responsibility as various key installations come under its jurisdiction that include Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister's residence, embassies of a large number of countries, headquarters of many key organisations, science centres, among others.

He also appreciated the city police's initiative to reunite missing children with their parents and said such moves were service to humanity.

The home minister announced that 15,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in Delhi for close monitoring of crime and criminals and also for the maintenance of law and order.

These police CCTV networks will be connected with the CCTVs installed in railway stations, he said.

Shah added that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the Delhi Police with the National Forensic Science University to seek assistance of forensic experts in enhancing the investigation capabilities of the police force.

