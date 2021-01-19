Court rejects Indrani's plea for dress code exemption in jail

A special CBI court here onTuesday rejected the plea of Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accusedin the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking exemption from wearingthe uniform prescribed for convicts in prison despite shebeing an undertrial.

Mukerjea is lodged at the Byculla women's jail heresince her arrest in the case in 2015.

Last month, Mukerjea told the court that though shewas an undertrial, jail authorities were asking her to wear agreen sari, the uniform meant for convicts.

Subsequently, Mukerjea submitted an applicationthrough her lawyer seeking exemption from wearing thisuniform.

However, special judge JC Jagdale rejected her plea.

Sheena Bora (24), Mukerjea's daughter from an earlierrelationship, was allegedly strangled in a car and her bodywas disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012.

The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai policearrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and formerhusband Sanjeev Khanna.

The case was later handed over to the Central Bureauof Investigation.

