UK says real way to put pressure on Russia is through OPCW

UK says real way to put pressure on Russia is through OPCWReuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:05 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was the way to put pressure on Russia, responding to questions about Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and Moscow's influence in Britain.
"We're leading efforts in the OPCW, which is the real action that will send a message to Russia," Raab told parliament, also referring to sanctions imposed on some individuals last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine
'So pleased' - Britain gives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to dialysis patient
'So pleased' - Britain gives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to dialysis patient
Three more UK returnees test positive for new Britain strain, says TN Govt
Bleak start to new year for Britain as it enters third lockdown