Maha: Three held with mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 lakh in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:24 IST
Three persons, including a woman,were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worthRs 4.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said onTuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Thane police's crime branchlaid a trap on a highway in the city on Monday and nabbed thethree accused near a bar, senior inspector Nitin Thackeray ofcrime unit I said.

At least 90 gm of MD worth Rs 4.5 lakh was found onthe accused, including two men from Junagadh of Gujarat and awoman from neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugsand Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registeredagainst Banobar Safique Khotal (31) of Masjid Bunder, Mumbaiand Junagadh residents Adil Nazirbhai Shaikh (24), AsamaMohammad Hussain Baba (19), he said.

The accused have been remanded to police custody tillJanuary 22 and further probe is underway to find where thenarcotics were sourced from and to whom they were beingsupplied, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

