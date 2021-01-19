Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court directs police to preserve call detail records of 10 accused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:50 IST
Delhi riots: Court directs police to preserve call detail records of 10 accused

A Delhi court Tuesday directed the police to preserve the call detail records (CDRs) of 10 accused from February 20-28 last year in a north-east Delhi riots case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar said the CDRs of the mobile phone numbers of the accused persons were required to be preserved as it would not be possible in future to call them during evidence.

The court directed the investigating officer (IO) to take all the necessary steps within 10 days for CDR preservation and file a compliance report on February 1.

It was hearing a plea moved by accused Shadab Alam for directions to the police for preservation of CDRs of all the accused in the case as it was available only for a year with the mobile service providers.

“After going through the material on record and after hearing the submissions, I am of the considered opinion that CDRs of mobile phone numbers of the accused persons...moved by accused Shahdab are required to be preserved as it would not be possible in future to call them during evidence, if the court comes to a conclusion during trial that production of the CDRs is necessary for the just decision of the case. “Hence, the concerned service providers shall preserve the CDRs of mobile phone numbers mentioned in the application for the period with effect from February 20, 2020, to February 28, 2020, till further directions of this court,” the judge said his order.

The plea, filed through advocate Tara Narula, sought preservation of the CDRs so that they may not be destroyed after completion of one year and the accused can summon them for evidence during defence evidence.

Narula had told the court that she was not pressing for summoning of the CDRs at this point of time and was only seeking its preservation.

All the accused were arrested in the case related to the riots in Dayalpur area.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Climate risks jostle with pandemic as fractured world struggles to respond, WEF says

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Jan 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Failure to stem climate change poses as serious a global risk as the COVID-19 pandemic, in both the scale of impact and level of threat, top business and other leaders warned on ...

'Once COVID-19 vaccine vial opened, it needs to be used fully within four hours'

A vial of COVID-19 vaccine once opened for inoculation needs to be fully used within four hours, else the remaining doses go waste and need to be destroyed, senior doctors said on Tuesday.The first batch of Oxford COVID-19 Covishield vaccin...

Factional risks hover as Libya's U.N. peace process advances

Libyans working under a U.N. peace process on Tuesday agreed a mechanism to choose a new temporary government to oversee the run-up to elections late this year, in the hope that it can avoid being scuppered by factional rivalries. It follow...

Four held for cheating investors of crores in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police on Tuesdayarrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedlycheating several investors of crores by promising themlucrative returns, an official said.A team from the crime branch raided the office ofVanita Enterp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021