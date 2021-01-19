Left Menu
CBI books former DC Pulwama Mehraj Ahmed Kakroo, others in Roshni scam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:07 IST
The CBI has booked former Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama and 12 others in connection with conferring of land ownership rights under the Roshni Act in alleged violation of provisions, officials said.

It is alleged that Kakapora-residents Ghulam Ahmed Pandith, Ghulam Nabi Naikoo, Mohammad Amin Pandith and Farhat Pandith, Abdul Majid Sheikh and Ghulam Rasool Wani had occupied six kanals, 10 marlas and four sirsai. This land was conferred to them under the Jammu and Kashmir State land (vesting of ownership) Act also called the Roshni Act by a committee comprising the then Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Mehraj Ahmed Kakroo, Additional DC Iftikar ul Hasnain Bari and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Mohd Rajab Bhat.

The committee had allegedly acted on a recommendation the then Tehsildar Pulwama Mohd Hussain Mir, Naib Tehsildar Kakpora Mohd Maqbool Ahanger, Girdawar Kakpora Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh and patwari Abdul Razak Wagay.

The recommendation to handover the land was given despite the knowledge that a portion of the land was falling within 75/50 feet of the main road, which was not permissible for vesting of ownership rights, they said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

