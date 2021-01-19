Welcome decision to observe Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas': Bengal Guv

Welcoming the Centre's decisionto celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas ChandraBose as 'Parakram Diwas', West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Tuesday described it as a ''thoughtful andeminently deserving gesture''.

Dhankhar said in a tweet that the day will becelebrated to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spiritand selfless service to the nation.

''A proud moment - a thoughtful and eminently deservinggesture @narendramodi -Government of India to celebrate everyyear the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'ParakramDiwas','' he said.

The Centre has decided to celebrate Netaji's birthanniversary on January 23rd every year as 'Parakram Diwas' toinspire people of the country, especially the youth, to actwith fortitude when faced with adversity, and to infuse inthem a spirit of patriotic fervour.

