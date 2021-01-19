Left Menu
Development News Edition

German police bust gang suspected of smuggling Syrians

Their numbers peaked in 2015, when a record of one million people entered Germany seeking asylum. Thousands of Syrian live in refugee camps in Greece, Turkey and Lebanon, where many dream of a new life in Europe, making those who have money easy prey for smugglers.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:47 IST
German police bust gang suspected of smuggling Syrians

German police arrested 19 people believed to be Syrian, Lebanese and Libyan on suspicion of smuggling migrants into Germany, mostly from Syria. Prosecutors in the southern state of Bavaria said the suspects, aged between 21 and 44, were a professional gang who brought migrants to Germany in vans using the so-called Balkan route from Turkey and Greece to Austria.

The suspected smugglers, who face charges of human trafficking, had since at least April 2019 brought to Germany about 140 migrants in exchange for large sums of money, the prosecutors said. Germany is home to more than 800,000 Syrians who fled the civil war in their country. Their numbers peaked in 2015, when a record of one million people entered Germany seeking asylum.

Thousands of Syrian live in refugee camps in Greece, Turkey and Lebanon, where many dream of a new life in Europe, making those who have money easy prey for smugglers. Federal police discovered the gang in August 2019 when smugglers driving migrants in vans were arrested on a highway in the south on the border with Austria.

Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands and Belgium as well as Europol were involved in an investigation that led to the arrest of the gang's chief in Austria in December. Germany is seeking his extradition. More than 400 police officers and investigators took part in Tuesday's raids in the German states of Berlin, Lower Saxony, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta holds COVID vaccination at Jharsuguda aluminium plant

Vedanta Aluminium, leading producer of aluminium and value-added aluminium products, on Tuesday announced rolling out COVID-19 vaccination programme for its medical personnel and healthcare staff.The vaccination drive, held in strict adhere...

Cricket-South Africa rest leading players for Pakistan T20 series

South Africa have selected a much-changed squad for their three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan to allow members of the test side to prepare for a home series against Australia that is scheduled to start in April. The T20 matches will be ...

Jabalpur varsity's visually impaired students get fee relief

The Rani Durgavati Universityin Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to exemptvisually-impaired students from paying fees charged underdifferent heads, an official said.The decision was taken to give relief to visually-impaired stu...

COVID-19: Over 6.31 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated across country

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 6,31,417 till 6 pm today through 11,660 sessions, the Government of India GoI said on Sunday. The GoI in a release said that the COVID-19 vaccination progr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021