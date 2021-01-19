Sonowal gives Rs 4 lakh each financial aid to surrendered NDFB militants

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Tuesday distributed Rs four lakh fixed term depositcertificates to each of the 1279 surrendered NDFB militants ofall the four factions at a function here.

Altogether 1615 National Democratic Front of Bodoland(NDFB) cadres will be provided with the financial aid out ofwhich 1279 got the certificates Tuesday and the remaining willreceive it after completion of the necessary process.

The chief minister, while addressing the surrenderedmilitants at the programme organised by the state Homedepartment and the Assam police, urged them to make a freshstart in life.

NDFB activists belonging to Ranjan Daimary group and thatof the NDFB-Progressive,NDFB-Dhiren Boro faction and theNDFB-Saoraigwra faction had bade farewell to arms and signedthe Bodo Accord in January last year.

The chief minister assured them that the central and thestate governments, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)administration and the people would always extend theirsupport in this endeavour.

He also called on them to utilise the financialassistance judiciously and said that fixed term depositcertificates provided would enable them to take bank loans foragriculture, livestock farming, setting small industries etcapart from taking advantage of the various government schemes.

Sonowal assured them that necessary directions would begiven to the banks from the administration for the purpose,while skill development training would also be provided tothem.

He also remarked that historic Bodoland TerritorialRegion accord signed in January last year had generated a lotof hope among the people of Assam.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union HomeMinister Amit Shah for bringing the accord to fruition andreiterated the state governments commitment towards timelyimplementation of the pact.

The chief miister also informed that the state governmenthas already given written submission in the Gauhati High Courtfor reducing the pending cases against the surrenderedmilitants according to laws so that they can live a life ofdignity.

He further said that the judiciary has been requested toset up a special court for speedy disposal of the cases.

Sonowal also informed that the state government hasalready taken decision to bring the militants and their familymembers under Atal Amrit Abhiyan for providing medicaltreatment.

Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Pramod Bodo thanked thecentre and the state governments for showing respect towardsthe three decades long struggle of the Bodos for safeguardingtheir identity and ending the uncertainties through theaccord.

He also informed that BTC authorities have constituted athree-member committee for overseeing the rehabilitation ofthe surrendered NDFB militants and employed five advocates forspeedy resolution of pending cases against the militants.

The GOC of the 4 Corps Lt. Gen Shantanu Dayal was alsopresent on the occasion and as he is leaving the state, thechief minister bade him farewell at the function.

