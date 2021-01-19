Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM interacts with three Cardinals of Catholic Church

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:40 IST
PM interacts with three Cardinals of Catholic Church
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister NarendraModi on Tuesday interacted with three Cardinals of theCatholic Church on various issues being faced by the Christiancommunity in the country. In a tweet Modi said: ''Interacted with Mar GeorgeCardinal Alencherry (Major Archbishop of the Syro-MalabarChurch), Cardinal Oswald Gracias, (Archbishop of Bombay andPresident of CBCI), and His Beatitude Baselios CardinalCleemis (Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-MalankaraCatholic Church).

After meeting the prime minister at his office inNew Delhi, the Cardinals described the talks as ''very positiveand friendly'' and added ''there is no enmity between thegovernment and Christian community.'' They said their interaction with the primeminister was not a political one and Modi told them that ''thisis your home and anybody can come here'' for dialogue.

The top Catholic priests said they see it as ''arefreshing expression from the part of the government.'' ''It was very positive...He was relaxed andhe was friendly also,'' Cardinal Oswald Gracias told reportersafter meeting Modi.

Cardinal Gracias said during the interactionthey ''mentioned'' tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamysarrest.

The prime minister was ''sympathetic'' but he said''the government does not want to interfere too much in theworking of investigation agencies.'' Swamy is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoistlinks case.

Swamy, 83, who is suffering from various healthissues including Parkinson's disease, was arrested by NIA onOctober 8 last year.

A church spokesman said Modi respondedpositively to the church's long standing demand for extendingan invitation to the Pope to visit India.

''He (the prime minister) may be looking for anappropriate time,'' Cardinal Alencherry said responding to aquery on the demand placed before the prime minister.

The Cardinals also requested the prime ministerabout an equitable distribution of the minority funds.

''The PM said he will look into the ways and means ofdoing it in a just way,'' they said.

During their interaction with Modi, they alsoraised the issue of difficulties faced by people living inhigh ranges, part of Western Ghats in Kerala, due to man-animal conflicts and implementation of variousenvironmental laws in the ecologically sensitive areas in thehills.

They also raised the Church's long standingdemand for reservation for Dalit Christians.

The Catholic priests thanked Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai for organising the interaction with theprime minister.PTI TGB BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Desi Arnaz's daughter Lucille Ball comments on controversy surrounding movie about parents

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnazs daughter Lucie Arnaz commented on the discussion encompassing the actors that will portray her parents in an impending film. According to Fox News, recently, it was accounted for that Nicole Kidman and Javier Ba...

Court sentences revenue official for 2 years in prison in bribe case in J-K

A revenue official was on Tuesday sentenced to two years imprisonment by an anti-corruption court in a bribery case here, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said.Balwan Singh, Patwari of Halqa Flora Nagbani, was caught accepti...

Italy's government on course to survive Senate confidence vote

The government of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte looked on course to survive an upper house confidence vote on Tuesday as unaligned senators responded to his call not to sink it in the midst of the COVID crisis.But it is likely to be...

We have decided to implement changes to address concerns: 'Tandav' makers

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Videos glossy political show Tandav on Tuesday said they had decided to implement changes to address concerns, succumbing to the pressure of the chorus for a boycott, multiple FIRs and effigy burning in sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021