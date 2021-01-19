Congress seeks cancellation of applications for periodic patta

Mizoram Congress on Tuesdaysubmitted a petition to state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillaiseeking his intervention for cancellation of illegal landpasses and new application for periodic patta along theproposed extension of National Highway-306.

The Congress petition said that the office ofsettlement officer in Kolasib has received about 165applications from people for conversion of their lands intoperiodic patta (record of rights).

The Congress alleged that the main motive of theapplicants in seeking periodic patta was nothing but financialprofit.

As per the existing law, no periodic patta can beissued for agricultural land and no village council in anotified town can issue pass to agriculture land, the partysaid.

Sensing illegality and irregularity in the process,joint village council of Bilkhawthlir village in Kolasibdistrict filed a complaint with police on January 16 toinvestigate into the matter, it said.

The joint village council in the complaint allegedthat at least 16 applicants had fabricated the village councilseal and forged signature of the village council president toobtain patta for their lands.

The Congress urged the governor to safeguard therights of the genuine patta holders and cancel all theunlawful pattas.

It also asked the governor to intervene and instructthe state government to take necessary actions forcancellations of new applications for periodic patta for landsfalling within the proposed extension of NH-306.

