Mayorkas to address ''horrifying'' Capitol attack

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:19 IST
Mayorkas to address ''horrifying'' Capitol attack

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security will address the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the start of his Senate confirmation hearing. Alejandro Mayorkas says in prepared remarks released ahead of the Tuesday hearing that the January 6 pro-Trump riot was “horrifying” and authorities still have much to learn about what happened that day and what led to the insurrection. Mayorkas says that as secretary of Homeland Security he would do everything he can to ensure that ''the tragic loss of life, the assault on law enforcement, the desecration of the building that stands as one of the three pillars of our democracy and the terror felt by you, your colleagues, staff, and everyone present, will not happen again.” If confirmed, the former federal prosecutor and senior Homeland Security official under President Barack Obama would be the first Latino and first immigrant to lead the department.

He would lead one of the largest agencies in government to enforce the nation's immigration laws and run the immigration services agency as well as the components such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the civilian cybersecurity agency.

