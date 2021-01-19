Sudan gives final approval to 2021 budget -statement

Sudan gives final approval to 2021 budget -statementReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:11 IST
A joint meeting of Sudan's ruling council and cabinet gave final approval to the country's 2021 budget on Tuesday, a finance ministry statement said.
The budget is the first to be passed since the removal of Sudan from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list and a peace deal involving some rebel groups last year.
