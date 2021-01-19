Left Menu
MP: Bird flu cases in 32 districts, including in poultry in 3

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:28 IST
Bird flu cases have so far beenconfirmed in 32 districts of Madhya Pradesh, while 3,890 crowsand other birds have been found dead since December 29, stateAnimal Husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel said on Tuesday.

In an official statement, he said, of the 32districts, avian influenza virus was detected in poultry birdsin Jhabua, Harda and Mandsaur.

A total of 453 samples from various districts havebeen sent to National Institute of High Security AnimalDiseases (NIHSAD) for tests, and culling of birds was beingcarried out as per the Centre's advisory, he said.

The avian flu was first detected in two samples from agroup of 50 crows found dead in Indore's Residency area onDecember 29.

