Two National Guard pulled from inauguration duty after vetting-U.S. officials

Two National Guard pulled from inauguration duty after vetting-U.S. officialsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:32 IST
Two members of the National Guard have been pulled from duties related to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden following vetting for links to extremist movements, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
Neither of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, detailed any conclusions of the vetting and it was unclear what information led the Guard members to be pulled. One of the officials said possibly more than two Guard members could be removed following vetting.
